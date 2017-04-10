Telecoms, Media & Technology is part of the Knowledge and Networking Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 3099067.
Carolyn April
Keynote: Time for Action - 5 Key Truths the Channel Needs to Face About the Future
CompTIA
Business Success Symposium, sponsored by Verizon
12:30 pm
1 pm
(30 mins)
Opening Keynote & Lunch
1 pm
1:30 pm
(30 mins)
Keynote: Time for Action - 5 Key Truths the Channel Needs to Face About the Future
Expanding competitive pressures. Shifting attitudes toward cloud. Ever-evolving business models. These are just a few of the challenges the channel faces today. But where there is change, there is also opportunity. To capitalize and seize the future, MSPs, cloud specialists and telecom agents need to be bold.
Just what does that mean? In this keynote kicking off the inaugural Business Success Symposium, top analyst Carolyn April will draw from CompTIA findings on the current state of the channel. Your road map awaits.
All Access pass required to attend this session.
1:40 pm
2:40 pm
(60 mins)
Opportunism: The Greatest Competitive Advantage
In a turbulent economy, there are always winners and losers. Our markets today are no exception. There has never been a better time to gain new accounts, business and market share, and there has never been a riskier time to maintain “business as usual."
For business owners, the question is, “How do we decide where…?" To make strategic investments? To hire? To cut back?
This session provides perspectives and ideas on business growth and how to accelerate it for your company. We will cover:
This session is led by Mike Schmidtmann, who has been building and coaching high-growth companies for over 20 years.
All Access pass required to attend this session.
1:40 pm
2:40 pm
(60 mins)
New Tactics for Selling Next-Gen Tech
Getting customers energized about emerging technologies demands a fresh marketing strategy. Today, we face an "attention economy," where partners need to get creative with their content to break through the noise and persuade key decision-makers of the benefits of software-defined everything, hybrid cloud, big data, IoT and other innovations.
How do you command that attention? Luanne Tierney, managing member and CMO of next-gen solution provider Fivesky, will discuss:
All Access pass required to attend this session.
1:40 pm
2:40 pm
(60 mins)
1st Session - Technical Track
All Access pass required to attend this session.
2:50 pm
3:50 pm
(60 mins)
Emerging Competitors Get Digital Business — Do You?
The channel partner ecosystem is more specialized, deep and strategic than at any other time. New channel partner types — born-in-the-cloud firms, digital agencies and ISVs — as well as professional-services verticals — think human resources, legal and accounting — all want to take on the role of selling specialized solutions to funded line-of-business buyers.
The imperative to build the right differentiation inside your partner business is real. This session will map the new competitive landscape and provide you with a framework and tools to create competitive advantage.
We will explore:
All Access pass required to attend this session.
2:50 pm
3:50 pm
(60 mins)
Leads, Leads, Leads: How to Fill Your Funnel Without Drowning in Data
You need a steady stream of qualified customer prospects — it's vital to building a digital services business. And vendors want to help. But for partners, that steady stream can easily turn into a blast from a fire hose. When you're continuously bombarded by new demand-generation resources from five or 10 vendors at a time, while also managing your own efforts, how do you choose which programs to embrace?
In this session, Heather K. Margolis, CEO of Channel Maven Consulting, will explain how to evaluate vendors' customer demand-generation programs and keep the new business coming, without overwhelming your team.
Join us to learn how to:
All Access pass required to attend this session.
2:50 pm
3:50 pm
(60 mins)
Capitalizing on IoT: A Marriage of Technology & Business Objectives
Digital transformation demands that channel professionals rethink their own business models. After all, if you’re not drinking the champagne, how do you have cred to serve it to customers?
A major area for digital growth is in emerging technologies, and the most emergent right now is IoT. It’s a multibillion dollar opportunity by anyone’s reckoning. Join us to learn from leading IoT experts:
All Access pass required to attend this session.
4 pm
4:15 pm
(15 mins)
Closing Keynote
4:15 pm
6 pm
(105 mins)
Networking Reception
Networking Events
5 pm
8 pm
(180 mins)
Women in the Channel Networking Event
The Women in the Channel Networking Mixer is the perfect way to kick off the Channel Partners event! Join other successful women in the channel to discuss key business topics that impact professional women today. Network with old friends and discover new relationships that will help your business grow, your skills improve and your career soar! This comfortable, open forum fosters collaboration, support and inspiration. Come early, bring a friend and be a part of this special event.
Separate registration required.
7 pm
9 pm
(120 mins)
First-Time Attendee Reception sponsored by AT&T
First time at Channel Partners? You’ve picked a great year — it’s the event’s 20th anniversary, and we’re pulling out all the stops. The fun starts at a reception held at the 1923 Bourbon Bar. Network with other first-timers, members of the Channel Partners team, industry rock stars and show supporters. Prepare to get the most out of the upcoming expo days while grabbing a custom cocktail and a bite to eat at this unique event!
Separate registration required. Open to first-time Channel Partners attendees only.