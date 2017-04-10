Keynote: Time for Action - 5 Key Truths the Channel Needs to Face About the Future

Expanding competitive pressures. Shifting attitudes toward cloud. Ever-evolving business models. These are just a few of the challenges the channel faces today. But where there is change, there is also opportunity. To capitalize and seize the future, MSPs, cloud specialists and telecom agents need to be bold.

Just what does that mean? In this keynote kicking off the inaugural Business Success Symposium, top analyst Carolyn April will draw from CompTIA findings on the current state of the channel. Your road map awaits.

All Access pass required to attend this session.