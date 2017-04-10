Telecoms, Media & Technology is part of the Knowledge and Networking Division of Informa PLC

Carolyn April

Opening Keynote & Lunch: Time for Action - 5 Key Truths the Channel Needs to Face About the Future

12:30 pm 1 pm (30 mins)

Keynote Programming

Opening Keynote & Lunch: Time for Action - 5 Key Truths the Channel Needs to Face About the Future

Expanding competitive pressures. Shifting attitudes toward cloud. Ever-evolving business models. These are just a few of the challenges the channel faces today. But where there is change, there is also opportunity. To capitalize and seize the future, MSPs, cloud specialists and telecom agents need to be bold.

Just what does that mean? In this keynote kicking off the inaugural Business Success Symposium, top analyst Carolyn April will draw from CompTIA findings on the current state of the channel. Your road map awaits.

  Speaker Carolyn April - Senior Director, Industry Analysis , CompTIA

1 pm 1:30 pm (30 mins)

Keynote Programming

Opening Keynote & Lunch

  Speaker Joseph Chuisano - Executive Director, Verizon Business Markets

1:40 pm 2:40 pm (60 mins)

Executive Track

Opportunism: The Greatest Competitive Advantage

In a turbulent economy, there are always winners and losers. Our markets today are no exception. There has never been a better time to gain new accounts, business and market share, and there has never been a riskier time to maintain “business as usual."

For business owners, the question is, “How do we decide where…?" To make strategic investments? To hire? To cut back?

This session provides perspectives and ideas on business growth and how to accelerate it for your company. We will cover:

  • How fast-growth companies prioritize their time and resources
  • How to sort out the “signal & the noise”
  • Taking advantage of changing market conditions

This session is led by Mike Schmidtmann, who has been building and coaching high-growth companies for over 20 years.

  Speaker Michael Schmidtmann - Owner, Trans4mers

1:40 pm 2:40 pm (60 mins)

Sales & Marketing Track

New Tactics for Selling Next-Gen Tech

Getting customers energized about emerging technologies demands a fresh marketing strategy. Today, we face an "attention economy," where partners need to get creative with their content to break through the noise and persuade key decision-makers of the benefits of software-defined everything, hybrid cloud, big data, IoT and other innovations.

How do you command that attention? Luanne Tierney, managing member and CMO of Fivesky, a next-gen solution provider, will discuss:

  • The top marketing trends in 2017 and how to take full advantage of them without breaking your marketing budget.
  • Examples of how to utilize the latest tools so you can to drive demand for your business today.
  • How to target your marketing efforts to younger decision makers, who will make up 75 percent of the workplace in the not-too-distant future, 2025

  Speaker Luanne Tierney - Managing Member, CMO, Fivesky

1:40 pm 2:40 pm (60 mins)

Technology Leader Track

How the Disruptive Power of SD-WAN Is Just the Beginning

Your customers are intrigued by software-defined wide-area networking(SD-WAN), which offers cost-effective branch office and data center WAN connectivity, optimized delivery of cloud-based services and many more benefits. Meanwhile, startups are coming out of the woodwork in an effort to grab a slice of what IDC says will be a $6 billion dollar market by 2020.

The bigger lesson for partners: Disruptive technologies are coming along more frequently and you need a plan to add new disciplines in a repeatable and profitable way. Join us to learn why SD-WAN is so popular and how it yields lessons that will be applicable for years to come:

  • Understanding the three buckets of SD-WAN technology
  • Methods to map disruptive offerings to the business opportunity
  • Maximizing conversation starters and qualifiers

  Speaker Andrew Lydecker - President, AVANT
  Panelist Eric Sanders - Managing Partner, eCloud Managed Solutions, LLC

2:50 pm 3:50 pm (60 mins)

Executive Track

Emerging Competitors Get Digital Business — Do You?

The channel partner ecosystem is more specialized, deep and strategic than at any other time. New channel partner types — born-in-the-cloud firms, digital agencies and ISVs — as well as professional-services verticals — think human resources, legal and accounting — all want to take on the role of selling specialized solutions to funded line-of-business buyers.

The imperative to build the right differentiation inside your partner business is real. This session will map the new competitive landscape and provide you with a framework and tools to create competitive advantage.

We will explore:

  • The industry landscape and the threat of the new channel
  • A framework for building differentiation into your company’s DNA
  • The talent and skills required in your teams
  • Navigating complimentary partnerships to grow your business

  Speaker Theresa Caragol - Founder & CEO, TCC- Achieve Unite

2:50 pm 3:50 pm (60 mins)

Sales & Marketing Track

Leads, Leads, Leads: How to Fill Your Funnel Without Drowning in Data

You need a steady stream of qualified customer prospects — it's vital to building a digital services business. And vendors want to help. But for partners, that steady stream can easily turn into a blast from a fire hose. When you're continuously bombarded by new demand-generation resources from five or 10 vendors at a time, while also managing your own efforts, how do you choose which programs to embrace?

In this session, Heather K. Margolis, CEO of Channel Maven Consulting, will explain how to evaluate vendors' customer demand-generation programs and keep the new business coming, without overwhelming your team.

Join us to learn how to:

  • Prioritize outreach to hot prospects — the essence of an integrated demand-generation strategy 
  • Engage qualified customers up and down the funnel, where and when they want 

  Speaker Heather K. Margolis - Founder and CEO, Channel Maven Consulting

2:50 pm 3:50 pm (60 mins)

Technology Leader Track

Capitalizing on IoT: A Marriage of Technology & Business Objectives

Digital transformation demands that channel professionals rethink their own business models. After all, if you’re not drinking the champagne, how do you have cred to serve it to customers?

A major area for digital growth is in emerging technologies, and the most emergent right now is IoT. It’s a multibillion dollar opportunity by anyone’s reckoning. Join us to learn from leading IoT experts:

  • Where the opportunities for growth and revenue lie in IoT
  • How to create a road map for your own business
  • How to use your success as a selling point with customers

  Moderator Greg Dixon - CTO, ScanSource Inc.
  Panelist Bryan Merckling - CEO, THINaër
  Panelist Natasha Royer Coons - Managing Director, TeraNova Consulting

4 pm 4:15 pm (15 mins)

Keynote Programming

Closing Keynote

  Speaker Janet Schijns - Vice President, Verizon Solutions & Sales Channels, Verizon Business Markets

4:15 pm 6 pm (105 mins)

Networking

Networking Reception

Networking Events

5 pm 8 pm (180 mins)

Networking

Women in the Channel Networking Event

The Women in the Channel Networking Mixer is the perfect way to kick off the Channel Partners event! Join other successful women in the channel to discuss key business topics that impact professional women today. Network with old friends and discover new relationships that will help your business grow, your skills improve and your career soar! This comfortable, open forum fosters collaboration, support and inspiration. Come early, bring a friend and be a part of this special event.

7 pm 9 pm (120 mins)

Networking

First-Time Attendee Reception sponsored by AT&T

First time at Channel Partners? You’ve picked a great year — it’s the event’s 20th anniversary, and we’re pulling out all the stops. The fun starts at a reception held at the 1923 Bourbon Bar. Network with other first-timers, members of the Channel Partners team, industry rock stars and show supporters. Prepare to get the most out of the upcoming expo days while grabbing a custom cocktail and a bite to eat at this unique event!

First 150 people will receive a gift bag and one lucky channel partner will win a $1,000 AMEX gift card. Must be present to win.  

