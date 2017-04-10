Telecoms, Media & Technology is part of the Knowledge and Networking Division of Informa PLC

Plan Your Visit

Package Options and Pricing

Expo Only Pass - $179*
  • Top Exhibitors
  • Networking Events
  • All Jive BIG Stage Events
  • Opening Reception
  • Keynote Breakfasts + Luncheons
  • Complimentary Drinks at Pub Crawl
  • Vendor Presentations
  • Expo Hall Experience Areas: Cloud Computing Lab; IoT Experience Zone sponsored by KORE; Mobility City; Security Central

*Pricing valid for Channel Partners Only. Price increases February 27.

Full Conference & Expo Pass - $329*

Everything in the Expo Only Pass, PLUS:

  • Concurrent Education Tracks: Business of the Channel, Cloud, IoT, Next Gen Tech, Security, Vertical View
  • Access to our VIP Lounge with Computer/Printer Access, Wi-Fi, Refreshments + Charging Stations

*Pricing valid for Channel Partners Only. Price increases February 27.

All Access Pass - $599*

Everything in the Full Conference & Expo Pass, PLUS:

  • Business Success Symposium sponsored by Verizon
    • Opening Keynote and Lunch
    • Education Tracks: Executives/Owner, Sales & Marketing, Technical
    • Closing Keynote and Networking Reception 
  • Complimentary Access to all VIP Sessions

*Pricing valid for Channel Partners Only. Price increases February 27.

Venue

Mandalay Bay Las Vegas

Experient is the Official Housing Provider for Channel Partners 2017.

EXHIBITOR WARNING! Beware of solicitation from unauthorized hotels and housing agencies. More Info

Book Now
