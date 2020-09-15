Formerly known as the NFV & Carrier SDN Summit, Network Virtualization & SDN Americas is back with a bang for 2019 as the leading NV & SDN event in the region.

This year's show promises to bring together the telecom community to zero in on strategies to virtualize, automate and streamline operations for service providers in the era of cloud and edge.

Join us to tackle the challenges to real-world implementation of NFV and SDN technologies with keynotes and panels by the top minds in the industry. Expert speakers will address business strategies around deploying SD-WAN, 5G, cloud-native infrastructure, edge computing, data center interconnection and more.