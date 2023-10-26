5G World Summit

Porte de Versailles,
Paris
5G World is now a part of Network X!
Network X combines 5G World, Broadband World Forum and the newly launched Telco Cloud to bring together fixed and mobile markets in one place.
WHAT IS NETWORK X?
The convergence of fixed and mobile networks is opening new opportunities, and the market needs a new type of ecosystem event. Network X is combining 5G World, Broadband World Forum and the newly launched Telco Cloud to bring together fixed and mobile markets in one place, taking place in-person this 24-26 October in Paris.
With the insights of the world’s leading analyst house, Omdia, the support of the leading tech vendors and global operators, and the support of Informa Tech media brands Telecoms.com and Light Reading, we’re excited to bring to market a brand-new genre of event.
5G World
5G networks will cover 40% of the world by 2024, handling 25% of all mobile traffic data. The exciting new revenue opportunities for service providers however lie across every aspect of the enterprise. Enabled by 5G, enterprises can deliver immersive experiences, distribute content, enhance productivity, launch new products and more thanks to analytics, machine-learning and edge-based cloud services.
5G World will give end-to-end coverage of the 5G-enabled opportunities and bring you insights, case studies, standards and the experts who are involved in these new business models and approaches on the day-to-day.
Broadband World Forum
Fibre roll-out pace is expected to further pick up with more than 60% of European households expected to have access to full-fibre internet.
Whilst FTTH gigabit connectivity is well on its way, the real opportunity for service providers lies in reusing next-gen PON networks. Additional non-residential revenue opportunities include SMEs, smart cities, xHaul, and campuses.
Broadband World Forum will comprehensively cover the strategic opportunities for service providers across next-gen PON rollout, services, in-home connectivity, the connected smart home and more.
Telco Cloud
Starting from an estimated $35bn in 2020, the combined market for global SDN and NFV investment is projected to reach $67bn in 2025, and 2021 saw the conversation shift from SDN and NFV to full-scale Telco Cloud.
Cost savings, network agility, and new services for revenue generation directly correlate with the 5G and fibre service opportunities for service providers, but these can only be realised with financing, multivendor interoperability and plugging the skills shortage.
The introduction of Telco Cloud will address this and more.
Network X will provide maximum exposure to the telco industry, making it the perfect place to showcase your products or present thought-leadership.
