Future Enterprise Networks (FEN) 2024 will relocate to Network X, taking place on 8th – 10th October in Paris.

This year, Future Enterprise Networks is moving to the Mobile Services theme within Network X, where Enterprise professionals will benefit from updates, developments, networking opportunities and more across mobile services.

Shifting market demands and trajectories are a key driver in this decision.

With Consumers and Enterprises continuing to have heightened expectations for service performance, the communications community must continue to advance the underpinning networks to meet the rigorous demands of the digital economy.

Find out the latest use cases and service differentiation across B2B and consumer or learn how services such as private networks, 5G voice and enterprise services are being deployed and monetised off the back of 5G network builds. The mobile networks sessions will have the very latest on mobile network infrastructure investments, innovations and technology advancement.