Microsoft Series - Creating Intelligence by Connecting Everything

09:00 - 11.30 | January 2019
Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park,
London
Creating Intelligence by Connecting Everything
Imagine your business organised around agility, flexibility and adaptability, where products, services and experiences are personalised, realised in real time and responsive to the ever-changing needs of consumers and colleagues. Where being connected provides you with insights to help you create value and realise competitive advantage.
You are invited to join senior leaders from retail, consumer, media, telecoms and brands at this Executive Breakfast Briefing, where we will discuss & share the vision and realities of a 'connected everything' experience for customers and businesses through stories and case studies of work underway today.
EVENT INFORMATION
🎫 WHY ATTEND THIS EXECUTIVE SESSION?
- See how retailers and brands are starting to connect everything and what that means for them, and for you.
- Hear how organisations like yours are beginning to create competitive advantage through connecting everything
- Explore how a business where everything is connected can provide the best possible customer experience, from suppliers and supply chain to stores and digital commerce.
- Learn how a business where internal frictions, silos and operating models can be replaced by effortless movement of data, products and people, sometimes predictively, sometimes reactively
👥WHO CAN ATTEND?
This Executive Breakfast Briefing has been designed for 15 senior leaders from retail, consumer, brands, media and telecoms industries only.
Previous event attendees include innovators from: Arcadia, Marks & Spencers, Dixons Carphone, Royal Mail, Unilever, John Lewis, Post Office and more
Please note all registrations are subject to approval. Book early to avoid disappointment.
👨🏽🏫 WHAT WILL BE DISCUSSED?
- What is connected everything?
- How does connecting everything usable generate intelligence?
- What does great look like today?
- What do you need to do next?
Meet the Industry Experts Leading the Session
