We would like to thank all those who attended the 5G Core Summit 2024!

The 2024 Summit highlighted why investing in 5G core for Standalone (SA) architecture was critical for CSPs aiming to fully monetize their networks. Attendees discovered how the enterprise market had become a powerhouse for revenue and learned the importance of aligning with industry cost requirements.

Participants dove into the strategic value of voice services and recognized the imperative for ongoing investment in VoLTE and beyond to ensure seamless migration. The summit provided key insights into the progress and essential steps for 5.5G deployments, showcasing the future of voice communication in the 5.5G era and the groundbreaking solutions driving innovation. The challenges and opportunities of network monetization were explored, and attendees saw how AI solutions could help overcome these hurdles. Engaging discussions highlighted the transformative impact of Level 4 Autonomous Driving Networks on reducing operational costs and boosting network efficiency. The 5G Core Summit successfully placed attendees at the forefront of the next wave of network evolution.