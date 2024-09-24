Join our breakfast forums at the SCTE TechExpo 2024!
MAKING THE MOST OF CABLE & FIBER
Chaired by: Jaime Lenderman, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Networks, Omdia
BETTING ON MOBILITY & CONVERGENCE
Chaired by: Craig Leddy Contributing Analyst, Light Reading
Who are Light Reading?
Light Reading (lightreading.com) is the go-to, independent online news analysis and opinion portal for the global communications networking and services industry that comprises telecom, mobile and cable network operators, the cloud services players (including the webscale giants) and all the companies that develop and supply them with technology, applications and professional services.
Light Reading will be hosting two breakfast forums at SCTE Cable Tec-Expo 2024. The first breakfast forum, taking place on Tuesday September 24, is under the title "Making the most of Cable & Fiber". The second breakfast forum, taking place on Wednesday September 25, is under the title "Betting on Mobility & Convergence".
Join our breakfast forums at the SCTE TechExpo 2024
MAKING THE MOST OF CABLE & FIBER
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
7:30 - 9:00AM EST
In this opening-day SCTE TechExpo breakfast forum leading up to the show's opening general session, top cable technologists will tackle:
- Network reliability
- Scalability and powering issues
- Equipment replacement issues
- High capital expenses
- Unprecedented operational complexity
Our team of experts will dissect and discuss the industry's latest network upgrade moves, the obstacles they are encountering, the solutions they are testing and the lessons they are learning in both the labs and the field.
BETTING ON MOBILITY & CONVERGENCE
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
7:30 - 9:00AM EST
In this second-day TechExpo breakfast forum, we will explore the opportunities and challenges of both mobile services and wireline-wireless network convergence. We will examine:
- The pros and cons of delivering wireless services over the cable infrastructure
- What are the biggest hurdles that technologists are encountering?
- The latest developments in mobility and network convergence.
Leading cable and wireless technologists will tackle these subjects and more as they discuss the latest developments in network convergence.
Join the SCTE TechExpo 2024 to attend the breakfast forums
Join us at SCTE TechExpo, the Most Influential Cable Industry Learning and Networking Event in the Americas in Atlanta, GA September 24-25, 2024.
The Cable Next-Gen Workshop Series are free to attend for SCTE TechExpo delegates.
Thousands of global broadband technology and cable media professionals will gather at the SCTE® TechExpo®, the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and deal-making within the broadband telecommunications sector.