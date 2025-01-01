Video Exchange MENA

DUBAI STUDIO CITY – SOUND STAGES,
Dubai, UAE
Due to the global spread of the Coronavirus our 2020 event has been cancelled. We will be revealing our plans to come back in 2021 shortly.
At the heart of MENA's evolving media and entertainment landscape
2019 Speakers Include
CNN Presents Women in Media Breakfast
Join us for a series of thought provoking discussions around the key issues in MENA that make diversity and female leadership in the media industry a collective priority.
Your answers to the key questions of 2019
As the broadcasting industry undergoes a major digital transformation, the OTT space continues to innovate and telcos develop their media proposition, we will survey the role of the broadcaster, telco and OTT in the era of investment and experimentation. Over two days, we'll be addressing the key questions that will move the M&E industry forward in the regio
How can telcos leverage online media in their transition to becoming a digital services provider?
Hear from the likes of du, Turkcell, Etisalat on what video, media & entertainment means for their businesses.
What does the future of OTT look like and how will partnerships change the landscape?
Learn from industry heavyweights like STARZPLAY Arabia and Netflix on how partnerships have helped define their success.
How can Broadcasters invest in OTT as they modernise their traditional linear offerings?
We are bringing you case studies from the likes of MBC Digital to Aljadeed TV, traditional broadcasters thriving in the OTT arena.
How will harnessing the power of consumer data define the next generation of video services?
Gain insight into how data is the key to delivering a successful digital entertainment proposition for modern Arabs.
What's the key to capturing the next generation through content and user experience?
Hear how players from across the telco & OTT market are targeting high growth potential audience segments.
Are publishers ready for the 5G revolution?
Find out how 5G will affect online video and mobile first content in the age of 5G vs FTTH and DTH.
What can you expect at Video Exchange MENA 2019?
INAUGURAL WOMEN IN MEDIA BREAKFAST
CNN brings the first Women in Media Breakfast to Video Exchange MENA.
SPEAKER HOSTED LUNCH TABLES
Join our key speakers for lunch and ask your questions in a more intimate and relaxed environment
ENHANCED NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES
Whether through out VIP introductions program or one of our extended networking breaks.
VIDEO EXCHANGE MENA PARTY
After a full first day of insightful content and networking relax at the official Video Exchange MENA party!
SPONSORSHIP AND EXHIBITION OPPORTUNITIES
Video Exchange MENA will attract the key players in the region and beyond, ensuring an environment where critical thinking can flourish and the seeds for solutions can be formulated.
VIDEO EXCHANGE MENA IN NUMBERS
You will meet with some of the best and brightest C-level and Heads of representatives from leading regional and international telcos, broadcasters, OTT providers, pay-TV providers and content owners.
230+
TOP LEVEL ATTENDEES
30+
EXPERT SPEAKERS
25+
COUNTRIES IN ATTENDANCE