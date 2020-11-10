AfricaCom 2024 is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

AfricaCom 2024
Core Agenda & Exhibition: 11-14 Nov
Exhibition Opening Dates: 12 - 14 Nov 2024
Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town
OPTIMISING COMMAND, CONTROL AND COMMUNICATIONS IN CRITICAL OPERATIONS

Uniting over 1000 critical communications professionals at Africa's largest tech and telecoms trade show

ABOUT MISSION CRITICAL TECHNOLOGIES AFRICA

Mission Critical Technologies Africa is the dedicated critical connectivity arm of Africa Tech Festival, attended by over 1,000 mission and business critical professionals annually at the physical event. You can expect to meet critical communications and command & control experts from public safety, transportation, utilities, defense and many more.

Going virtual in 2020 presents an excellent opportunity to make our events infinitely more accessible both within Africa and beyond. An internet connection is now all that is required to participate and be part of a community that is actively shaping Africa’s digital future. Geo and logistical restrictions are a thing of the past.

With premium content dedicated to wearable tech, the use of drones and the use of critical technologies to create safer and smarter cities, an interactive virtual exhibition and a host of interactive networking opportunities, if you are looking to do business in Africa then talk to us about our partnership opportunities today.

Mission Critical Technologies Africa in numbers

1000+

Mission Critical Professionals

35%

Director level or above

100+

Mission and Business Critical Organisations

80+

Countries represented

350+

end-user organisations represented

100+

Hours of Free Content

Everybody who is anybody in critical operations across the globe will attend this event - Make sure you join them!

HOW TO GET INVOLVED IN 2020

Place your critical connectivity solutions and products in front more markets than ever before.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Enhanced analytics, thought leadership, community development and many more opportunities await when you become a Sponsor of Virtual Mission Critical Technologies Africa 2020!

Exhibitor Opportunties

Showcase your offering and elevate your brand to thousands of attendees from across the entire African critical communications ecosystem by securing your virtual exhibitor booth today.


Thought Leadership Opportunities

Align your product and brand with premium content dedicated to the hottest mission and business critical topics such as the use of critical technologies to create safe, smarter cities and 5G: Building on LTE. Request a call back to find out about the premium speaking/panel discussion platforms available this year.

Media Partnership Opportunities

Position your brand as a partner of Africa's dedicated mission critical event.

We work with leading associations, publications, news portals and industry websites across the globe. To join them, get in touch with us today.

Virtual AfricaTech

AfricaTech is the largest tech event in Africa. This year, the virtual edition will provide an ideal opportunity to get your cutting-edge content about Artificial Intelligence, IoT, blockchain technology, fintech, cloud, data centres and security across to some of the most influential professionals across the technology landscape.

Virtual Africa Tech Festival

Resilience and Growth: Uniting Tech and Talent for Socio-Economic Impact.

Virtual Africa Tech Festival's mission is to equip and inspire people to design, build and run a better, more inclusive, digital world – to unify Africa’s response to the 4IR and, in doing so, accelerate socio-economic development across the continent.

Going virtual in 2020 presents an excellent opportunity to make our events infinitely more accessible both within Africa and beyond.

Connect with everybody who is anybody in critical communications and command and control, gain insight into this year's hottest topics and find your next big business deal
Key 2020 topics

The hottest topics facing our industry today will be discussed at Virtual Mission Critical Technologies 2020.

These include:
  • Wearable tech and the access to real-time information
  • Building on LTE, we'll explore the opportunties and challenges of 5G
  • IoT's most influential though leader will provide the latest insights and use cases into an organisation of connected devices
  • Drones - the drivers behind this tech and its future.
It's an action packed line-up - one not to be missed.
PROMOTE YOUR BRAND TO MORE COMMAND AND CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONALS THAN EVER BEFORE AT OUR VIRTUAL EVENT

Gain maximum brand exposure by putting your products and solutions in front of over 1000 critical communications professionals when becoming a sponsor or exhibitor of Virtual Mission Critical Technologies Africa 2020.

Thomas Bosman

Manager

Specialised Electronic and Radio services

Having events such as Critical Communications for Africa would go a long way to enlighten, convince and provide guidance to a larger audience of decision makers.

