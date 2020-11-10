Mission Critical Technologies Africa is the dedicated critical connectivity arm of Africa Tech Festival, attended by over 1,000 mission and business critical professionals annually at the physical event. You can expect to meet critical communications and command & control experts from public safety, transportation, utilities, defense and many more.

Going virtual in 2020 presents an excellent opportunity to make our events infinitely more accessible both within Africa and beyond. An internet connection is now all that is required to participate and be part of a community that is actively shaping Africa’s digital future. Geo and logistical restrictions are a thing of the past.

With premium content dedicated to wearable tech, the use of drones and the use of critical technologies to create safer and smarter cities, an interactive virtual exhibition and a host of interactive networking opportunities, if you are looking to do business in Africa then talk to us about our partnership opportunities today.