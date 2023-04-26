Africa Tech Festival 2023 - The Home of AfricaCom & AfricaTech

Africa Tech Festival is where tech leaders gather to take the pulse of the future.





Returning on 13-16 November, Africa Tech Festival is a jam-packed, energy-filled week that celebrates Africa’s vibrant tech scene. We bring a passionate community of 12,000+ movers and shakers and showcase the most inspiring examples of tech as a force for good.

How? Thanks to a supercharged programme where thrilling new features, content and experiences run alongside the main stars of the show, namely our anchor events AfricaCom, AfricaTech and AfricaHub.

Cape Town, next November, is YOUR gateway to the future. Join us to experience a perfect balance of business opportunities, future-focused content and true festival fun that will help you power the continent’s digital transformation.