MVNOs World

It was incredible to welcome both familiar faces and new connections from 55+ countries across 6 continents, with 500+ attendees coming together, including 300+ MNOs & MVNOs, to exchange ideas, discuss challenges, and explore the future of MVNOs.

This year’s event in Vienna featured interactive workshops, start-up masterclasses, deep-dive roundtables, thought-provoking panels, endless networking including our Awards Ceremony & Party, and a dynamic exhibition floor - all packed into an action-filled program that tackled the key trends shaping the industry. Sessions covered everything from the progress in eSIM adoption, travel mobility and IoT driven MVNOs to the evolving role of AI, the power of marketing, and digital-first strategies in telecom.