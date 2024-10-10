Next-Generation Optical Networks (NGON) 2024 will relocate and co-locate with Network X, taking place on 8th – 10th October in Paris.

This year, Optical Transport professionals will therefore benefit from applications, networking, content and product displays for fibre access as well as enjoying the 3-day NGON event which will still bring you updates, developments, networking opportunities, Awards and more across optical transport networks.

Shifting market demands and trajectories are a key driver in this decision.

With Consumers and Enterprises continuing to have heightened expectations for service performance, the communications community must continue to advance the underpinning networks to meet the rigorous demands of the digital economy.

In addition, application, network and product integration are an industry constant. Historically, access and the network core were separate disciplines, products and networks. Today, economic, power and latency constraints demand a tighter and more integrated approach. The boundary between the optical core and optical access continues to blur and blend. Optical performance can now extend from the home and the large enterprise into the optical and cloud core.