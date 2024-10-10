Porte De Versailles,
Paris, France
Calling the Optical Networking community to Network X in Paris this October!
The long-standing Next Generation Optical Networking Event has found it's new home at Network X, the only event that brings together the fixed and mobile markets together.
Join us at Network X 2024 in Paris for a deep dive into cutting-edge network infrastructure innovations and monetisation strategies within telco, taking place across three days from 8-10 October.
A must-attend for the Optical Networking community
Next-Generation Optical Networks (NGON) 2024 will relocate and co-locate with Network X, taking place on 8th – 10th October in Paris.
This year, Optical Transport professionals will therefore benefit from applications, networking, content and product displays for fibre access as well as enjoying the 3-day NGON event which will still bring you updates, developments, networking opportunities, Awards and more across optical transport networks.
Shifting market demands and trajectories are a key driver in this decision.
With Consumers and Enterprises continuing to have heightened expectations for service performance, the communications community must continue to advance the underpinning networks to meet the rigorous demands of the digital economy.
In addition, application, network and product integration are an industry constant. Historically, access and the network core were separate disciplines, products and networks. Today, economic, power and latency constraints demand a tighter and more integrated approach. The boundary between the optical core and optical access continues to blur and blend. Optical performance can now extend from the home and the large enterprise into the optical and cloud core.
2023 Speakers
Previous Attendee,
Head of Wireline Transmission Solutions,
Orange
A must place to meet suppliers, understand key domain trends and network with people from the eco-system.